Guyana News

Clerk charged with stealing from Survival Supermarket

By Staff Writer
Ricardo Singh

A clerk was yesterday granted bail after he denied stealing over $150,000 in goods from Survival Supermarket.

Ricardo Singh, 20, who is also a part-time cashier, pleaded not guilty to the charge that between April 1st and April 3rd, being employed as a clerk or servant by Parshuram Arjune, part owner of Survival Supermarket, he stole a quantity of goods, valued $160,156.

Singh was read the charge by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

With police prosecutor Adduni Inniss not objecting to bail being granted, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the accused his release on $70,000 bail.

His next hearing is slated for April 29th.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

US to continue to encourage investment in Guyana, new ambassador says

NY-based Guyanese woman to sue over cavity search at CJIA

Comments

Trending