Clerk charged with stealing from Survival Supermarket

A clerk was yesterday granted bail after he denied stealing over $150,000 in goods from Survival Supermarket.

Ricardo Singh, 20, who is also a part-time cashier, pleaded not guilty to the charge that between April 1st and April 3rd, being employed as a clerk or servant by Parshuram Arjune, part owner of Survival Supermarket, he stole a quantity of goods, valued $160,156.

Singh was read the charge by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

With police prosecutor Adduni Inniss not objecting to bail being granted, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the accused his release on $70,000 bail.

His next hearing is slated for April 29th.