Colombian coffee, Jamaican biscuits, among 50 plus products addedto ANSA line

ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) has added over 50 products to its distribution line, including Colombian coffee, Jamaican biscuits and paper products from the United Arab Emirates.
This was disclosed by the company yesterday, during its press conference titled, “What’s New At ANSA”, at which it was announced that the new products have officially been added to AMTL’s Food and Consumer Goods Division, and are already available at leading supermarkets…..
