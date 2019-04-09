Guyana News

Dual citizen MPs still to resign

By Staff Writer

Despite the commitments made by the government and the opposition, their Members of Parliament (MPs) with dual citizenship have yet to submit their resignations to the Speaker of the National Assembly in order to comply with recent rulings of the High Court and the Guyana Court of Appeal.

Seven dual citizens were occupying seats in the National Assembly although not being qualified to do so according to the constitution. Article 155 (1) (a) of the constitution states, “No person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who is, by virtue of his or her own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.”

In addition to resigning, five of the seven are to renounce their foreign citizenship, according to announcements made by both government and the opposition…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

US to continue to encourage investment in Guyana, new ambassador says

NY-based Guyanese woman to sue over cavity search at CJIA

Comments

Trending