Mechanic charged with rape of 15-year-old girl

By Staff Writer

A mechanic was yesterday charged in Georgetown over the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Lancelot Junior, 23, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him during an in-camera hearing.

The charge states that between September 1st, 2018 and October 14th, 2018, at Takutu Hotel, Junior engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Junior was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He was later granted his release on $100,000 bail and the case was then adjourned until April 15th.

