Mosquito infestation scuppers classes at Freeburg Secondary

A mosquito infestation at the Freeburg Secondary School, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, has forced the Ministry of Education to cancel classes at the school.

The ministry, in a statement yesterday, said that with the infestation, students were prevented from writing their end-of-term examinations. The ministry stated that every effort will be made to rectify the situation before school reopens for the new term.

Stabroek News understands that the school, located at 42 Norton and Palm streets, Werk-en- Rust, had been affected since Friday last, but the situation intensified yesterday, forcing the head teacher to inform the ministry…..