Guyana News

Mosquito infestation scuppers classes at Freeburg Secondary

—Werk-en-Rust residents also plagued

By Staff Writer
The Freeburg Secondary School, which is infested with mosquitoes.

A mosquito infestation at the Freeburg Secondary School, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, has forced the Ministry of Education to cancel classes at the school.

The ministry, in a statement yesterday, said that with the infestation, students were prevented from writing their end-of-term examinations. The ministry stated that every effort will be made to rectify the situation before school reopens for the new term.

Stabroek News understands that the school, located at 42 Norton and Palm streets, Werk-en- Rust, had been affected since Friday last, but the situation intensified yesterday, forcing the head teacher to inform the ministry…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

US to continue to encourage investment in Guyana, new ambassador says

NY-based Guyanese woman to sue over cavity search at CJIA

Comments

Trending