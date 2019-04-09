Motorcyclist dies after Canal #2 accident

The Police say they are investigating a serious accident which occurred yesterday at about 6.45 pm on the Canal #2 Public Road, West Bank Demerara, involving motorcar PVV 1097 and motorcycle CJ 8132. The motorcyclist died this morning.

Enquiries, police say, revealed that motor car PVV 1097 ridden by a 30-year-old of Belle West Canal #2, West Bank Demerara was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road when it collided with motorcycle CJ 8132 which was proceeding in the opposite direction, driven by Neil Nunes, 47, with pillion rider Nichola Garnette, 35, both of lot 81 Belle West, Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara.

Both cyclist and pillion rider sustained multiple injuries about their bodies and were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted; however Nunes succumbed to his injuries about 2 am today. Garnette’s condition is listed as stable.

The body of Nunes is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the motor car who passed a breathalyzer test, is in police custody assisting with the investigation.