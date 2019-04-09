New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

With both the government and opposition committing to peacefully accepting the decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the validity of last December’s no-confidence vote, US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch is hopeful that they will honour their commitments.

“I have been heartened in my short amount of time here that other political leaders, in government, the opposition, other political parties, also indicated that they will respect this ruling and there will be a peaceful reaction to it. So, I am hopeful that would happen and I would encourage all political parties and citizens to react in a peaceful way even if they disagree with the outcome,” Lynch said in an interview yesterday with reporters…..