NY-based Guyanese woman to sue over cavity search at CJIA

A New York-based Guyanese woman is preparing to bring a lawsuit against the Government of Guyana and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) after she was subjected to a cavity search at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

The woman Ayana Adams was an outgoing passenger when she was subjected to a security search on Sunday.

“I will be suing [the government and CANU on her behalf] for compensation for humiliation and her losses. It is a case of clear discrimination and profiling… she is a student studying to become a medical nurse and currently has two jobs as a medical assistant and has no previous breaches with the law,” said Attorney at law Siand Dhurjon who is representing the woman.

Speaking on her behalf, Dhurjon last night told Stabroek News that his client was returning to US where she is a citizen after spending two weeks on vacation here.

Dhurjon told this newspaper that on Sunday as the woman was going through the check-in process her bags were searched and she was later asked to be subjected to a cavity search.

He explained that before his client was subjected to the cavity search, she was able to clear immigration and proceeded to the security checkpoint. After completing the security check, she was pulled aside by the rank from CANU who had checked her bags earlier. She was asked to take a seat by the rank from CANU, her attorney related.

Not long after, it was related that the woman was taken into a room with two female ranks from the anti-narcotic agency and was told they needed to do a thorough scan. She was then asked to remove her clothing. After removing her clothes, she was further told that she needed to remove her underwear and “squat and cough because we need to see your abdomen and gut,” her attorney related.

During the course of the request, Dhurjon said his client protested and questioned why she had to do such. She was informed that it was a part of their procedure. However, she requested to see the ranks’ supervisor.

“She told them she didn’t have to and then a man came and told her this was the procedure and this is what you are going and have to do or else we are going to take you to do an x-ray,” Dhurjon said.

He stated that during the process he was contacted and his client related what was transpiring. He noted that he tried to contact the airport to inform the ranks that demanding an x-ray was illegal and they needed a court order to do so but his efforts were unsuccessful.

The woman he said was taken to CANU headquarters where she was asked to sign several documents and then taken to the Woodlands Hospital for the x-ray. Dhurjon said that they had indicated to the ranks that they wished not to proceed with the medical examination but the ranks were determined to do it.

He stated that the woman was cleared after the x-ray but she was not released and returned to CANU headquarters.

“For them to actually require a strip search, or a cavity search, or for them to require someone submit to an ultrasound or an x-ray, you need specific sanction for that. And what that simply means is there must be an act of Parliament or a section in the law books that authorises them to say under [what] conditions the Police or CANU can do this,” Dhurjon stated.

The ranks informed her lawyer that they were awaiting additional directives from their director.

When the woman asked about accommodation, she was asked to produce her receipt that she was staying at the Marriott Hotel. Her attorney said that while she was promised accommodation and meals, CANU’s Director told her that they were unable to provide any and she had the option of staying with a friend or at CANU’s headquarters.

Dhurjon explained further that his client is still waiting for clearance to travel out of the country.

He stated that last Monday the woman was scheduled to travel out of the country but due to issues with her cards, her flight was postponed to Sunday. As she was in the airport parking lot preparing to leave, he stated that a bus with ranks pulled up alongside the vehicle she was travelling in and requested that they search her bags. The woman complied he said and after they found nothing incriminating she was allowed to leave.

Dhurjon stated that by suing the state and the anti- narcotic agency they will be sending a message that CANU does not have the power to demand persons undergo medical examinations beyond reason and humiliate them in the process.

“It would be frightening if we knew the full extent, in most cases people are ashamed to come forward,” he stated.