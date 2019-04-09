Police fatal shooting of Bare Root man points to breaches in SOPs

The fatal shooting of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara resident, Teon Maxwell by the police on Saturday, has raised questions about breaches of the Guyana Police Force’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).

Maxwell, 24, a father of one, was shot and killed by the police in the compound of the Vigilance Police Station on Saturday morning, when he reportedly attempted to escape in a force vehicle after being taken into custody for threatening to kill his wife.

Maxwell sustained a single gunshot wound and was rushed to the George-town Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..