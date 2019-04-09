Guyana News

PPP/C city councillor sworn in

By Staff Writer
Dwayne Adams of the Peoples Pro-gressive Party/Civic takes the oath of a councilor of the City of Georgetown.

The Georgetown City Council finally has its full complement of councilors following the swearing in of Councillor Dwayne Adams.

Adams, of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), yesterday took up the Proportional Representation seat left vacant by Patrick DeSantos.

He was welcomed to council by Mayor Ubraj Narine and Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

US to continue to encourage investment in Guyana, new ambassador says

NY-based Guyanese woman to sue over cavity search at CJIA

Comments

Trending