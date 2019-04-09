PPP/C city councillor sworn in

The Georgetown City Council finally has its full complement of councilors following the swearing in of Councillor Dwayne Adams.
Adams, of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), yesterday took up the Proportional Representation seat left vacant by Patrick DeSantos.
He was welcomed to council by Mayor Ubraj Narine and Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe…..
