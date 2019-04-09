Guyana News

Ranks unhappy with wages should leave – Top Cop

-warns public over bribes

By Staff Writer
Leslie James

While reiterating that there would be zero tolerance for corruption within the Guyana Police Force, Commissioner of Police Leslie James yesterday said ranks who are unhappy with their salaries should resign rather than seeking to benefit from corrupt practices.

“You came on. You were told what is being offered and you decide to become an agent of the force. How come you have an issue with your remuneration?” James questioned. “…The uniform that you wear speaks of the image of the force. Your conduct, your performance also speaks to the image of the Guyana Police Force,” he added.

James was at the time delivering the feature remarks at the opening of training courses at the Officers’ Training Centre at Camp Road and Young Street, in Georgetown…..

