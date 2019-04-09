Widow held for questioning over Essequibo labourer’s death

The widow of Gowkarran Narine, the Essequibo labourer who succumbed last Friday, hours after he allegedly injured himself while chopping wood, has been taken into custody for questioning in relation to his death.

This was confirmed by Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram, who told Stabroek News yesterday that the woman remained in custody pending the result of an autopsy.

The autopsy is scheduled to be conducted today, Pareshram said…..