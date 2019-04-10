Clarke wants vacancies for city Town Clerk, Treasurer filled

The Chairman of the City’s Human Resource Management Committee on Mon-day sought to have council approve a timeline for the advertisement of several vacancies including Town Clerk and City Treasurer.

“These acting appointments should not still be on our agenda. At the last meeting of the committee it was agreed that they should be advertised. This [Statutory] meeting therefore can decide the committee should consider the content of the advertisement and bring it to council. I would like that to be decided and put in the minutes so that the next time we meet we don’t have to discuss whether we should or we should not,” councillor Oscar Clarke who chairs the committee announced.

The issue of the vacant positions in the City Administration was brought to the fore after several councillors expressed concerns over the functioning of the City’s Engineer’s Department while its head Colvern Venture proceeds on 70 days’ vacation leave…..