Dep’t of Energy contract to Cathy Hughes company raises concerns

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party has accused Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes of impropriety after her company Videomega productions was awarded a contract by the Department of Energy.

Hughes in a statement last night said that she has not been involved in the “day to day” running of the company since 2015 and had been unaware of the award prior to press releases yesterday by PPP/C Chief Whip Gail Teixeira and Edward Layne.

In a video statement yesterday Teixeira said that the company established by Hughes in 1993 had been granted a multi-million dollar contract with the Department to create brochures as well as television and radio advertisements…..