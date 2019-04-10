Guyana News

Dharmic Sabha halfway to goal of constructing $260M primary, secondary school

—through fundraising, donations

By Staff Writer
President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, (second from right) participating in the blessing of the site where the school will be constructed.

With the current Dharmic Rama Krishna Primary School cramped for space, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha will be constructing a $260 million state-of-the-art primary and secondary school at Liliendaal, as they aim to accommodate more than 1,000 students.

An event to bless the site allotted for the school’s construction, was facilitated on Monday.

According to president of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who spoke to Stabroek News yesterday morning, the move was as a result of the inability of the current location to facilitate more than 300 primary school children, as well as their intention to develop a secondary learning institution…..

