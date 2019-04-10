Guyana News

Former murder accused remanded on armed robbery charge

—denies shooting man in minibus, taking $900,000 cash

By Staff Writer
Edward Skeete

Edward Skeete, who was last year acquitted of a murder charge, was yesterday remanded to prison, after he was accused of shooting a man before robbing him of almost $1 million in cash.

Skeete, 32, called ‘Pretty Boy’, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the George-town Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleged that Skeete, on March 31, at Lombard Street, while in the company of others and being armed with a gun, robbed Zain Federson of $900,000…..

