Former murder accused remanded on armed robbery charge

Edward Skeete, who was last year acquitted of a murder charge, was yesterday remanded to prison, after he was accused of shooting a man before robbing him of almost $1 million in cash.

Skeete, 32, called ‘Pretty Boy’, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the George-town Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleged that Skeete, on March 31, at Lombard Street, while in the company of others and being armed with a gun, robbed Zain Federson of $900,000…..