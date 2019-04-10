Guyana News

GECOM meeting aborted again over house-to-house registration

By Staff Writer

Yet another GECOM meeting was aborted yesterday after opposition-nominated commissioners objected again to the insistence by the majority on the pursuit of house-to-house (HTH) registration.

Vincent Alexander, a government-nominated member of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has meanwhile accused his colleague Robeson Benn of “making a joke of the constitution”.

“It’s a joke. We are reducing our politics to jokes now… We are making a joke of the constitution,” he told reporters when asked about legal threats Benn has made against the GECOM secretariat…..

