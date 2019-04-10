Guyana News

Planning commission resurfaces at city after three years of inaction

By Staff Writer

Nearly three years after the Georgetown City Council voted to establish a National Capital Planning Commission, a framework for its operations is being formalized.

Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore announced at Monday’s statutory meeting that he was due to meet with Roger Rogers of the Ministry of Communities to formalize the “Commission and what it will mean for the City of Georgetown.”

The idea of the commission was first introduced by President David Granger when he addressed the Council in July 2016…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Safety nets needed for Latin America, Caribbean during economic downturns – World Bank

Safety nets needed for Latin America, Caribbean during economic downturns – World Bank

Motorcyclist dies after Canal #2 accident

New US ambassador hopeful of peaceful acceptance of CCJ ruling on confidence vote

Comments

Trending