SOCU audit report expected to be submitted to Top Cop this week

Police Commissioner Leslie James on Monday said that a copy of the report from the audit of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) should be on his desk later this week.

James had ordered the audit more than a month ago following reports of grave mismanagement, which included misuse of the funds set aside for the running of the office.

The Guyana Police Force’s Audit Department is conducting the audit and would have looked at documents related to purchases made and taken statements from SOCU head Assistant Commissioner Sydney James and other staff members as part of its work…..