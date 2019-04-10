Task Force set up to reorganise forestry commission

In keeping with the national objective of moving towards a “green” economy and the consequent realignment of critical agencies of State, Cabinet has approved a proposal for the restructuring of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

According to a Public Affairs and Communications Unit (PAU) press release, a joint task force has been established between the Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR) and the Board of Directors of the GFC to address the reorganising and restructuring of the Forestry Commission.

The Task Force will include the technical and administrative talent and personnel of the MoNR, the Board, and the Commission who will examine the structure and functioning of the GFC to make recommendations to the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, who in turn will present a report to Cabinet, the PAU release added. The Convener of the task force will be the Coordinator of the Forest Carbon Partnership Project, Clayton Hall…..