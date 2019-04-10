Thirty women benefit from leadership training

Thirty women drawn from various communities across Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne, last week benefitted from a one-day leadership training hosted by the Ministry of Social Protection’s Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI).

Held under the theme, “Enhancing Capabilities and Increasing Choices”, the participants were exposed to training on topics including self-esteem, effective communication and leadership.

A press release from the ministry opined that as a result of the course, which facilitated women both working and heading single parent households, participants are now equipped to take up leadership roles and become excellent leaders…..