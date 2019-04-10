Guyana News

Timehri man stabbed by girlfriend’s relative during argument

—in critical condition

By Staff Writer
Denzil Brummell

A 21-year-old labourer was seriously injured on Sunday evening, after he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by his girlfriend’s uncle, during an argument at their Craig, East Bank Demerara home.

Injured is Denzil Brummell, a resident of Lot 12 Alliance Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Stabroek News understands that the incident took place around 11pm, when Brummell was stabbed about three times about his body, including to the region of his heart…..

