Witness says pretended to be dead in Handsome Tree attack that killed brother

A father and son are currently on trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury for the fatal beating of their neighbour which is alleged to have stemmed from a dispute over land.

Following the empanelment of their case yesterday morning at the High Court in Georgetown, Sukhdeo Dharamdat and his son Ishwar Dharamdat pleaded not guilty to the capital indictment which stated that they murdered Suresh Nandkishore on February 3rd, 2015 at Handsome Tree Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

One of Dharamdat’s other sons—Chaitram Dharamdat, had also been arrested for the murder. He was, however, among the more than a dozen prisoners who perished in the 2017 fire set by another inmate at the Camp Street Prison. ….