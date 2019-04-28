5.4MW Anna Regina power plant commissioned

A 5.4 megawatt (MW) power plant, pegged at a cost of $1.81 billion, was commissioned yesterday at Anna Regina and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said it had the potential to revolutionise the lives of Essequibo residents.

“GPL [Guyana Power and Light Inc] has delivered on a promise. We [the government] have a vision for Guyana and that vision will never be and should never be allowed to be extinguished,” he was quoted as saying by the Department of Public Information (DPI) at the commissioning ceremony.

According to Nagamootoo, the commissioning of the power plant is one step further in the right direction to make Essequibo the gateway to Guyana’s future…..