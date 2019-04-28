Guyana News

Contestants put on a show at Inner Wheel Club’s annual hat competition

By Staff Writer
Making a wave: Nine-year-old Janae Joseph gracing the stage with her ‘Ocean Waves’ hat during the Junior Elegant category of the Inner Wheel Club’s annual hat competition at the Promenade Gardens in Georgetown yesterday. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Photos by Terrence Thompson

The Inner Wheel Club yesterday hosted its annual Hat Show and Garden Party, in an effort to raise funds for scholarships which will benefit young adults around the country interested in pursuing training in the educational and medicinal fields.

Over a hundred persons attended the event, which was hosted at the Promenade Gardens in Georgetown. There were over 50 participants in the Hat Show competition, most of whom were children…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Accused ‘Sindicato’ gang member among three charged with Sparendaam lock-up murder

Guyana Goldfields reaches settlement with shareholders behind proxy challenge

Freeman Fordyce remanded on charges of trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

Comments

Trending