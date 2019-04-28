Guyana News

Curtains come down on Nrityageet after 40-year run

By Staff Writer
Performers during Nrityageet production. (Photo from Nrityageet40 Facebook page)

When Nrityageet 40 is staged this weekend at the National Cultural Centre, it will mark the end of the longest running annual stage show in Guyana

According to the Nadira and Indranie Shah Dance Troupe, Nrityageet 40, which will be held at the National Cultural Centre on May 3rd and May 4th, will be its final annual dance theatre production.

In a statement released on Friday, the Troupe said the decision was taken to discontinue the annual show due to a lack of sustained interest from the business community as well as the Guyanese audience’s “seeming preferences for glamour, glitter and the more popular Indian dance styles.” ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Accused ‘Sindicato’ gang member among three charged with Sparendaam lock-up murder

Guyana Goldfields reaches settlement with shareholders behind proxy challenge

Freeman Fordyce remanded on charges of trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

Comments

Trending