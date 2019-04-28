Guyana News

Man held at Ogle hotel with cocaine pellets

By Staff Writer
The 80 cocaine filled pellets that were discovered at Alpha Hotel yesterday.

A 21-year-old man was yesterday morning taken into custody after he was allegedly found at the Alpha Hotel, at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, with 80 cocaine-filled pellets, which are believed to have been intended for a drug mule.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that the pellets, which amounted to 900 grammes, were unearthed during an operation undertaken by ranks of the Police Narcotics branch around 9 am…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Accused ‘Sindicato’ gang member among three charged with Sparendaam lock-up murder

Guyana Goldfields reaches settlement with shareholders behind proxy challenge

Freeman Fordyce remanded on charges of trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

Comments

Trending