Solar-powered LED lights commissioned at National Park

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) on Friday evening officially commissioned nine solar-powered LED street lights which were installed in the National Park.

According to the GEA, the installation is in keeping with the agency’s directive to encourage the utilisation of sources of energy other than that which are presently in use. The project, which cost $2,465,000, was funded in part through a grant under the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

At the commissioning, the Deputy Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission Denise Bentinck stated that the installation of the lights is very necessary as they have seen an increased demand in persons wishing to utilise the National Park at night. “In recent times, we have witnessed an increased demand in patrons to utilise the park beyond the twilight hours. This has presented new challenges to ensure that there is adequate cost efficient lighting available for the public and also security monitoring,” Bentinck said…..