Upcoming polls won’t be cakewalk

Former State Minister Joseph Harmon yesterday warned a General Council meeting of the Peoples’ National Congress Reform (PNCR) that the upcoming general and regional elections would not be a “cakewalk” for the current APNU+AFC coalition government and urged mobilisation at all levels to ensure victory.

The PNCR is the largest constituent of coalition partner A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and its General Council, which meets once every quarter, is the second highest decision-making forum of the party.

The PNCR, in a statement issued yesterday, said the General Council meeting, held at the party’s headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia, was the first for the year and saw Harmon, the APNU General Secretary, providing a briefing on the coalition’s preparations for the upcoming general and regional elections. “Mr. Harmon warned that these elections were not going to be a ‘cakewalk’ and urged members to continue mobilising and organising at the group, district and regional level to ensure victory,” it noted. ….