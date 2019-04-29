150 Naamless residents to get potable water for first time – GWI

Today the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is scheduled to begin works to ensure the more than 150 residents of Naamless Village, St. Lawrence on the East Bank of Essequibo, have access to a potable water supply for the first time, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said that the provision of the water supply comes after several residents made a request last week. He added that it is also as a result of GWI’s prompt response to the issue.

DPI said that the pronouncement came at the sixth ‘Government comes to you’ initiative held in Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region) yesterday.