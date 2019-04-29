CJIAC clashes with IATA on new airport fees

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) on Saturday lashed out at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) saying the organisation stymied a smooth process for the collection of new airport fees and accused it of overreaching its authority.

The new fees were made public by Caribbean Airlines, which two weeks ago, advised travellers that the CJIA had increased its airport security fee and introduced a passenger service charge, effective from April 1st. In a press release, the airline said the CJIA had advised all airlines that the fees are to support the improvements at the airport. As a result, the cost to travellers for a return (round) trip is US$35 (GY$7,315), while for departing passengers it is US$17, and for one-way departing passengers it is US$15, payable in Guyana dollars at the prevailing foreign exchange rate.

In addition to an outpouring of complaints from the public about the charges, the then Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin told Stabroek News that he was shocked at the arbitrary way the increase was implemented while stressing that it will have a negative impact on the local tourism sector. Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Brian Mullis also labelled the newly implemented fees excessive and called on the government and the CJIA’s management to reexamine them. The CJIAC statement on Saturday did not refer to these two statements…..