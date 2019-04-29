Gov’t says regrets interpretation given to Kadir sympathy motion

Following a stinging rebuke from the US Embassy, the Government of Guyana today said that it regrets the interpretation given to the sympathy motion passed on Friday on the late PNCR MP Abdul Kadir and said it continues to condemn terrorism in the strongest possible way.

A statement from the Government of Guyana follows:

Statement by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

It is well known that there is a time-honoured convention of the National Assembly to observe, in a standard and solemn form, the work of former Members who are deceased. The observance of this tradition has never been selective, and has included, over the decades, persons of all political parties and persuasions who served in the National Assembly.

The Government of Guyana regrets the interpretation given to the motion passed in the National Assembly on April 26 on the death of Abdul Kadir, a former Member of Parliament.

The Government of Guyana asserts that it had no intention of conveying the impression that the motion was designed to honour a former MP convicted of terrorism in another jurisdiction. The motion recognises the member’s service as a parliamentarian.

The Government of Guyana continues to condemn terrorism in the strongest possible way. The Government of Guyana reaffirms its commitment to continue and intensify the fight against terrorism in any form and is proud of its record to date in this regard.