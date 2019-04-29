Hundreds of Region Three residents assured of house lots by end June – DPI

Hundreds of Region 3 residents were yesterday assured of house lots by the end of June, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

They were in attendance at the sixth government outreach held at the National Track and Field Centre, in Edinburgh, West Coast of Demerara. DPI said that many had arrived as early as 5.30 am to be the first in line at the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) booth.

CH&PA’s CEO, Lelon Saul told DPI that persons who have applied for house lots will be documented and contacted via telephone within two months when there are house lots available…..