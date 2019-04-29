Two men remanded over 236 lbs of cocaine in pepper sauce

Two men have been remanded after 236.7 lbs of cocaine were found in containers of pepper sauce at the Camex Bond at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

According to a release today from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), the two men are Ramaeo Chandrabhan also known as Chan of Lot 39 Oronoque Street, Georgetown and Andrew Yong of 2018 Section `C’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

CANU said that the interdiction occurred on Friday and the cocaine was found in pepper sauce which was slated for export. The pepper sauce was found in 15-gallon bottles.

CANU said that the two men appeared before the Chief Magistrate this afternoon and they were remanded after bail was refused. The matter has been adjourned to May 15th.