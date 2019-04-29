Vergenoegen, Philadelphia for $69m road works

Newly appointed Minister of State, Dawn Hastings- Williams yesterday hosted a community meeting at the Philadelphia Primary School, East Bank Essequibo, where she noted that the Government has budgeted $69M solely for road upgrades in that community along with neighbouring Vergenoegen.

Additionally, with concerns raised about street lights, the Minister of State said that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure would be installing LED street lights on the entire West Coast Demerara and East Bank Essequibo, ending at Parika.

With the prospect of early general elections this year, a range of projects have been highlighted by the government across the country…..