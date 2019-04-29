Lusignan golf club shooting… Vice President resigns over lack of transparency on matter

Paton George, the Vice President of the Lusignan Golf Club has resigned with immediate effect from the club’s executive committee in light of other executives denying knowledge of a patron indiscriminately discharging gunshots on Easter Sunday.

“I have resigned from the Executive Committee effective immediately. I can no longer in good conscience be a part of a committee run amok,” George yesterday wrote to members informing them of his decision.

Contacted, President of the Lusignan Golf Club Aleem Hussain, said he did not receive any correspondence from his vice president informing him of such decision.

He told Stabroek News last night that George’s term came to an end in December 2018 and his services were “terminated because of poor performance and not being able to act in the capacity he was in.”….