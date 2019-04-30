Broken Church St transmission line repaired, water restored to Central Georgetown

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) yesterday said that workers have replaced the broken 20-inch transmission line on Church Street and customers were able to access water during the wee hours of Monday.

For most of Sunday, residents in central Georgetown were without water service. GWI had said that they received a report of a breakage in the line on Sunday morning.

“Water was restored this morning at around 3:00,” Leana Bradshaw, the company’s Public Relations Officer said. She explained that while it was projected that the service would have returned around 1 am, the technical crew faced some additional challenges “and wasn’t able to reach the three hours deadline. They resumed pumping at around 3:00 to restore service for central Georgetown area.”….