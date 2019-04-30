Fake Facebook page soliciting payments for land, housing units – CH&PA warns

Following reports that persons have been contacted through a Facebook page claiming to be that of the housing minister, and engaged on the possibility of purchasing land or housing units from CH&PA, the agency has issued a fraud alert to warn the public against the malicious act.

In a press release, the Central Housing and Planning Authority addressed reports that persons have been contacted through a Facebook page by a person(s) purporting to be Minister Valerie Adams-Yearwood on the possibility of conducting transactions in relation to the aforementioned services. It stated that the profile is a fake, noting that the Minister does not have a Facebook profile…..