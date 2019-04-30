Fishermen plan protest over pirate attacks

A group of fishermen have planned a protest today in hopes of getting protection from pirate attacks that they say are occurring in the Waini area of Region One.

The protest is set to begin this morning at the Meadowbank Wharf and then move to the Ministry of Public Security on Brickdam.

According to one fisherman, they will be taking the protest to the Ministry of Public Security as fisher folk were previously given promises by the ministry of better systems being put in place to ensure their safety.

The man, who was identified as Krishnadat (only name given), stated that they would not like to have a recurrence of the pirate attacks which happened last May, just off the coast of Suriname, which left over a dozen fishermen missing and feared dead…..