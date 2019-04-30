Guyana News

Freeman Fordyce remanded on charges of trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

By Staff Writer
Freeman Fordyce

Three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Diamond nightclub owner Freeman Fordyce, who was set to face charges for the trafficking of Venezuelan women, he appeared before a city court yesterday and was remanded to prison.

Fordyce, who arrived on his own accord, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan during an in-camera hearing, where two charges were read to him.

It is alleged that between September 30th, 2018 and November 30th, 2018, he allegedly trafficked the two women for sexual exploitation…..

