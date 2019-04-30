Makeup artist charged with conspiracy in BVI

Popular makeup artist, Lolita Callender, known as ‘Lola,’ was yesterday charged and placed on $60,000 bail after being arraigned on conspiracy charges in a British Virgin Islands court.

BVInews.com yesterday reported that Callender appeared before Senior Magistrate Tamia Richards and was not required to plead.

Bail was granted in the sum of $60,000. The court ordered that $20,000 of that amount be paid in cash and $40,000 by way of two signed sureties.

The court ordered her to surrender her travel documents and report to the Road Town Police Station from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 12 pm.

Callender is expected to return to court on June 5th.