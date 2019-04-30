Ministry aiming to reduce malaria cases by 30% this year

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) is aiming to reduce malaria cases by 30% this year, Permanent Secretary Collette Adams said yesterday.

Adams was addressing the media at a press conference on their procurement system and progress that is being made on its improvement. She said the upgrades will better the synergy between the Procurement Unit and the Materials Management Unit (MMU) in order to improve its collection and distribution cycles of drugs, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, in the quest to help improve the lives of every citizen.

“Better quality of living includes protection against vector-borne diseases such as malaria, endemic in interior locations of Barima/Waini, Cuyuni/ Mazaruni, Potaro/Siparuni and Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo,” she said…..