MoU signed for $50M expansion of GPHC maternity unit

The Maternity Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will be undergoing a $50 million expansion to increase bed capacity and provide isolated areas for specialized maternity needs.

A ceremony held yesterday saw the institution unveiling three-dimensional images of the project, which is being funded by the state’s portion of the proceeds from the Guyana Lottery Company. The expansion is being done to the tune of $50 million, with $31 million allotted for the infrastructure and $19 million for equipping the expanded facility, a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the company and the Ministry of Public Health to facilitate the project…..