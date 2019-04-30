Taxi drivers charged over 237-lbs of cocaine found in pepper sauce

Two taxi drivers were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with having possession of 237 pounds of cocaine found hidden in pepper sauce.

Ramaeo Chandrabhan, 39, and Andrew Yong, 30, were read a joint charge which stated that on April 26th, at Timehri, they had in their possession 107.6 kilogrammes (equivalent to 237.2 pounds) of cocaine.

Chandrabhan and Yong denied the charge read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Attorney Siand Dhurjon, who represented Young, and Ganesh Hira, who represented Chandrabhan made applications for reasonable bail on their client’s behalf…..