US condemns Kadir motion

The United States Embassy yesterday strongly condemned last Friday’s motion in the National Assembly expressing sympathy on the passing of convicted terrorist plotter and former PNCR Member of Parliament, Abdul Kadir, triggering an attempt by the government to limit the damage.

Political watchers had expected a negative reaction from Washington to the motion and yesterday’s statement was one of the strongest condemnations of a branch of government in recent memory.

The statement said: “The U.S. Embassy in Georgetown condemns the resolution by Guyana’s National Assembly, reportedly honoring the life and work of convicted terrorist Abdul Kadir. Kadir was sentenced to life in prison in the United States after being found guilty of plotting a 2007 terrorist attack at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Members of the National Assembly, therefore, chose to honor a man who conspired to kill innocent people from across the United States and around the world. This resolution is an insensitive and thoughtless act, which demonstrates the National Assembly’s disregard for the gravity of Kadir’s actions…..