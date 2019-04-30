Guyana News

West Ruimveldt woman held at Ogle airport over cocaine

By Staff Writer
Sandra Angela Profitt (CANU photo)

A West Ruimveldt woman was yesterday afternoon held at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle after she allegedly attempted to smuggle a quantity of cocaine that was strapped to her thighs.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) in a press release last evening stated that Sandra Profitt of Lot 9 John Fernandes Drive, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was intercepted with 0.378 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The parcels that were allegedly found strapped onto Sandra Profitt’s thighs. (CANU photo)

At the time of the interception, the agency said that Profitt was waiting to board a LIAT flight destined for Barbados.

Profitt is being processed for court.

