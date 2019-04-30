West Ruimveldt woman held at Ogle airport over cocaine

A West Ruimveldt woman was yesterday afternoon held at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle after she allegedly attempted to smuggle a quantity of cocaine that was strapped to her thighs.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) in a press release last evening stated that Sandra Profitt of Lot 9 John Fernandes Drive, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was intercepted with 0.378 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

At the time of the interception, the agency said that Profitt was waiting to board a LIAT flight destined for Barbados.

Profitt is being processed for court.