Canada today joined the United States and the European Union in criticising the controversial sympathy motion in Parliament last Friday for the late convicted terrorist plotter Abdul Kadir.

In a terse statement issued by its High Commission here, Ottawa said:

“Canada is disappointed that members of Guyana’s National Assembly have paid tribute to former MP Abdul Kadir, a convicted terrorist”.

The Guyana Government has been pilloried over the motion for the late PNCR MP.