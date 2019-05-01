Carpenter succumbs after being hit by car on Sheriff St

A 48-year-old carpenter succumbed at a city hospital on Saturday morning, hours after he was allegedly struck down by a so far unknown driver while running across Sheriff Street and his family is seeking justice.

Dead is Deonarine Singh, also known as ‘Black Boy’ and ‘Munesh,’ who was a father of three of Lot 45 Garnett Street.

The accident occurred around 10 pm Friday at the junction of Sheriff and Garnett streets, Campbellville, Georgetown.

The police only launched an investigation yesterday.

The police said their enquiries had so far found that Singh was standing on the western side of Sheriff Street, south of Garnett Street, when the accident occurred…..