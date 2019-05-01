Central Corentyne Chamber says bracing for major rice loss from paddy bug

Amidst projections that Region Six will likely suffer a $1.4 billion loss this harvest due to a paddy bug infestation, the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) has cast blame on the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) for the state of affairs.

According to a press release yesterday from the CCCC, during a recent council meeting, members noted that from all indications, the region will suffer a 20% loss of its 58,200 acres of crops, which will be ravaged by paddy bugs. This, they noted, is equivalent to 500,000 bags of paddy, produced from an average yield of 44 bags per acre.

“At a time of declining business activities in Berbice, this [loss] is heart rending for the Berbice economy. Many reasons for this state of affairs were advanced and the GRDB was singled out for letting down the industry. They are collecting $87 on every bag of paddy harvested and should have provided more support to the farmers,” the Chamber stated…..