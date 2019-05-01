Chinese supermarket manager charged with attempted murder of customer

A Chinese national was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with attempting to murder a customer, who has now become a wheelchair user as a result of injuries he allegedly sustained at his hands.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the attempted murder charge to Xinoxi Qu, 28, of 1B Diamond Public Road.

The charge against Qu stated that on April 22nd, at Diamond Public Road, he wounded Gregory Sanmoogan with the intent to murder him.

Qu, a manager at Fresco Supermarket, was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

An application for bail was later made by his attorney…..